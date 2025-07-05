Anzeige
Samstag, 05.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
LiquidLink startet Bitcoin Lightning- und XRP-ILP-Nodes - Aufbau des Rückgrats der tokenisierten Finanzwelt
05.07.2025
Blockmate Ventures Inc.: Clarification on Hivello Buy-Back Announcement

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") announces a clarification following the recent news regarding the buy-back of 13.5 million $HVLO tokens under the Hivello Buy & Burn initiative.

The Company wishes to clarify that the buy-back was executed by the HVLO Association, not Hivello Holdings, as previously referenced.

The HVLO Association is the entity responsible for managing the $HVLO token economy and overseeing initiatives that drive long-term value for the Hivello community.

This clarification does not affect the scope or outcome of the buy-back. The 13.5 million $HVLO tokens have been permanently removed from circulation, in line with the Association's commitment to reducing token supply and optimizing the value of the ecosystem.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company's portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-580-262-6130)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


