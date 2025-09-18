Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has partnered with Spheron Network to increase the earning capacity of Hivello users and strengthen Spheron's position as the world's largest community-powered data center.

Spheron provides enterprise level GPU compute services which can be rented via one-click mechanisms. With Hivello partnering with Spheron, GPU suppliers (Hivello users) can start contributing their idle computing power with one-click while GPU buyers (Spheron clients) can purchase that idle computing power with one-click to create a frictionless transaction that fuels the decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN).

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented:

"With the continued growth of AI and its applications in everyday life, we are seeing sustained growth in data center demand to process these large workloads. Traditional data centers carry physical risks which can be alleviated by decentralization which is why we see an excellent growth opportunity for DePIN operators like Spheron while Hivello provides simple access for users to start contributing their idle computing power and start earning passive income with no technical expertise required."

Below is the recent press releases from Hivello:

Hivello & Spheron Network to Scale User Earnings and Opportunities

London & Amsterdam, 17th September 2025 - Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has partnered with Spheron Network, a decentralized compute network. This strategic collaboration is designed to tackle one of the DePIN space's biggest challenges: connecting a global supply of users with decentralized networks in a scalable and intuitive way.

Spheron Network is building the world's first community-powered data center, fundamentally changing how AI and machine learning workloads are powered. As a decentralized computer network, Spheron pools idle GPU and CPU resources from a global community of users, creating a vast pool of computing power. This provides a powerful, cost-effective, and censorship-resistant alternative to traditional cloud providers.

Hivello's core value proposition is to make DePIN participation and earnings accessible and simple for everyone, regardless of their technical background. For the industry, Hivello addresses a critical supply-side issue by providing DePIN networks with a constant and authentic stream of new users through a single, easy-to-use dashboard that hides the underlying complexity.

The partnership is a solution that addresses the scalability challenges faced by DePINs. Hivello's expertise in simplifying the user journey unlocks the supply side of Spheron's network, and in return, Hivello users gain a new, high-value earning opportunity. This win-win collaboration accelerates growth for both companies and provides a powerful example for the entire decentralized ecosystem.

"By partnering with Spheron, we are not only providing our users with a new, high-value earning opportunity but also validating our model by helping a major network scale its infrastructure. This is how we build a stronger, more resilient DePIN ecosystem together," said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder and Chairman of Hivello.

Prakarsh Pathak, Head of Ecosystem of Spheron Network added: "This collaboration will allow us to bring the benefits of our technology to a wider audience, empowering more people to save on compute costs and earn rewards, driving a more robust and valuable network for everyone involved."

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSXV: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company's portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

About Spheron

Spheron Network is building the world's first community-powered data center, fundamentally changing how AI and machine learning workloads are powered. It pools idle GPU and CPU resources from a global community of users, providing a powerful, cost-effective, and censorship-resistant alternative to traditional cloud providers. By democratizing access to high-performance computing, Spheron benefits both resource contributors and developers.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com.

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266965

SOURCE: Blockmate Ventures Inc.