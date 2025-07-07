

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary May results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April, the leading index was down 3.4 percent on month, while the coincident was up 0.2 percent.



Thailand is scheduled to release June numbers for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to dip 0.12 percent on year after inking 0.57 percent in May. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 1.10 percent, up fractionally from 1.09 percent in the previous month.



