PR Newswire
07.07.2025 01:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SUSANNAH CONSTANTINE, 63, CHOOSES THE NEW ALMA HARMONY BIO-BOOST FOR MID-LIFE SKIN CONFIDENCE

*The Next Generation Collagen Laser Facial for glowing, smoother, firmer skin*

The author, podcaster and TV personality Susannah Constantine, 63, opens up about confidence, ageing, and why she chose Harmony Bio-Boost as her first tweakment in 17 years.

LONDON, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for her frank fashion advice on the BBC's What Not To Wear, Susannah Constantine is embracing mid-life skin rejuvenation with her same trademark honesty. Choosing Alma's new Harmony Bio-Boost as her first aesthetic treatment in almost two decades - a bio-stimulating laser treatment that boosts plumping collagen and tightening elastin for a firmer, smoother and more glowy skin - she confirms the results have positively changed the way she feels about herself.

Before and After images of Susannah Constantine following a course of the new Alma Harmony Bio-Boost - a non invasive, no downtime bio-stimulating laser treatment (PRNewsfoto/Alma)

"Reaching mid-life, I realised looking after your skin isn't just about vanity, it's about vitality. I want my skin to reflect how I feel inside: strong, bright and healthy," says Susannah. "Even my friends started noticing the difference-not asking if I'd had anything done, just saying how fresh and well I looked."

Harmony Bio-Boost is a no-downtime, non-invasive laser treatment that trains the skin to self-repair and reproduce the stores of collagen and elastin it once did. This built-in regenerative system brings back a level of clarity, luminosity and bounce to the skin, effectively delaying the ageing process.

"I've always looked after my skin with SPF and hi-tech skincare, but Harmony Bio-Boost has given me a whole new level of confidence," she adds. "My skin looks fresher, and I feel better for it. This has been the best gift I could've given myself."

A passionate advocate of self-acceptance, especially after her experiences with menopause and alcohol, Susannah says this step aligned perfectly with her personal journey. "I did a lot of research and wanted something with a strong safety record. Alma's technology gives my skin the support it needs to bounce back. It's not about looking different. It's about looking like me, at my best. Making the most of what you've got without the risk of looking 'done'-that's the secret."

Dr Ahmed, GP and Skin Laser Expert at The Aesthetics Doctor in Mayfair, explains: "Harmony Bio-Boost combines the advanced technologies of ClearLift Pro and ClearSkin Pro for instant skin tightening, leading to a smoother appearance with no downtime. Think of it as an ISA for your skin-you're banking collagen for the future."

The treatment is suitable for skin laxity, acne, pigmentation, wrinkles and general rejuvenation. Each session can be tailored to an individual's skin needs using precision targeted laser wavelengths, bringing you closer to great quality skin from the inside-out.

Katie Vaughan, Head of Marketing for Alma UK & Ireland, says, "Susannah's honest, real approach to beauty and ageing reflects exactly what Harmony Bio-Boost is about. In today's world, people want treatments that are effective, natural-looking and fit into their lives. Susannah embodies that shift."

Harmony Bio-Boost treatments start from £350. almalasers.co.uk

Further images here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720207/B4_and_After.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720208/sofa_white_landscape.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720209/In_treatment.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720210/blue_dress.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720206/5390669/Alma_Logo.jpg

Susannah Constantine after a course of Harmony Bio-Boost - the new non-invasive, no downtime bio-stimulating laser treatment (PRNewsfoto/Alma)

In-Treatment of Susannah Constantine having her final Harmony Bio-Boost treatment (PRNewsfoto/Alma)

Susannah Constantine after a course of Harmony Bio-Boost - the new non-invasive, no downtime bio-stimulating laser treatment (PRNewsfoto/Alma)

Alma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alma)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/susannah-constantine-63-chooses-the-new-alma-harmony-bio-boost-for-mid-life-skin-confidence-302498317.html

