

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production for May. Industrial production is forecast to fall 0.6 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.4 percent decrease in April.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to drop 0.1 percent in June after decreasing 0.4 percent in May.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen rising to 1.1 percent in July from 0.2 in June.



Half an hour later, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area retail sales for May. Sales are forecast drop 0.8 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in April.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News