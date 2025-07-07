Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, issues an update for the second quarter ('Q2') of 2025.

Q2 Fleet and Financing Highlights

Acquired 15 aircraft, sold 20 aircraft and ended the quarter with 54 aircraft agreed for sale;

Placed 26 aircraft from our orderbook, ending the quarter with 98% of our orderbook placed for the next 24 months;

Ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,076 aircraft, including orders and commitments for 442 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft;

Raised US$2.2 billion in new unsecured bank facilities during the quarter and completed a tender offer for US$1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes due in 2026; and

Ratings upgraded by Moody's and Fitch to Baa2 and BBB respectively; and placed on positive outlook by S&P (BBB-).

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 142 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,076 aircraft, as of 30 June 2025. www.avolon.aero

