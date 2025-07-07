

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased more than expected in May after falling in the previous three months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 105.3 in May from 104.2 in April.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 115.9, down slightly from 116.0 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the lagging index rose to 112.7 in May from 112.5 a month ago.



