WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871
07.07.25 | 08:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2025 09:25 Uhr
Image Systems AB: Andreas Ovemyr Appointed CEO of Image Systems' Subsidiary Motion Analysis

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas Ovemyr as the new Chief Executive Officer of Image Systems' subsidiary and business unit, Motion Analysis. Andreas succeeds current CEO Johan Friberg and will assume his position on September 1, 2025.

Andreas joins from IMI and brings a solid background as a technology-driven leader, having held senior roles such as CTO and Head of Development at international B2B SaaS companies.

With extensive experience in executing growth strategies in global markets, driving digital transformation, and building high-performance teams, Andreas is well-positioned to lead Motion Analysis into its next phase.

As CEO, Andreas will focus on scaling the company's software platform, strengthening its presence in key markets, and further developing and accelerating the new business model in alignment with Image Systems' group strategy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Andreas as the new CEO of Motion Analysis. His leadership and deep understanding of B2B SaaS will be a key component in unlocking the full potential of the business unit."

Says Emilien Saindon, CEO of Image Systems AB.

"Andreas brings a complementary set of experiences and capabilities to the existing leadership team. From the Board's perspective, we have high expectations for the continued development of Motion Analysis, and view Andreas' appointment as a step toward enabling that growth."

Says Anders Fransson, Chairman of the Board, Image Systems AB.

For further information, please contact:

Emilien Saindon
CEO
emilien.saindon@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.


