Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in June compared to the previous year

Net sales in June amounted to 921 MSEK (853), an increase of 8 per cent, of which 10 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -2 per cent to currency effects.

Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 8 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 241 (233).

Total net sales for the period May-June 2025 amounted to 1,804 MSEK (1,701), an increase of 6 per cent, of which 9 per cent relates to organic growth2 and -3 per cent to currency effects.

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated June Change May-June Change MSEK 2025/26 SEK Organic2 2025/26 SEK Organic2 Sweden 431 8% 8% 852 8% 8% Norway 379 11% 16% 741 10% 16% Finland 82 2% 5% 160 -1% 4% Other markets 30 -16% -16% 51 -33% -33% Total1 921 8% 10% 1,804 6% 9%



1 Spares Group's sales are reported under each geographic market and included in organic growth

2Split between increase in comparable units 8 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the month of June

Split for the period May-June 2025, 6 per cent and 3 per cent respectively

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: We have continued our positive sales trend and increased organic sales by 10 per cent in June compared with the previous year. Performance was good in all Nordic home markets, with particular strong growth in Norway, where the organic sales increase amounted to 16 per cent. Challenges related to the USD continued to negatively impact Spares' B2B business, contributing to a weaker performance in other markets.

We are continuing to work on creating sustainable and profitable growth. In the near term, this means offering our customers products and a customer meeting that makes us relevant this summer, before we look ahead to the rest of the year.

7 July 2025



