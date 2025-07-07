Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A2PQ20 | ISIN: SE0012904803 | Ticker-Symbol: KEN
Frankfurt
07.07.25 | 09:59
0,190 Euro
+9,31 % +0,016
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
KebNi AB: Staffan Salén, through Salénia AB, becomes the largest shareholder in Kebni - acquires 27 million shares at a premium

Kebni AB (publ) today announces that Staffan Salén's holding company Salénia AB, through its subsidiary 3S Invest, has acquired 27 million B-shares in Kebni on July 4, 2025, corresponding to slightly below 10% of the outstanding shares in Kebni. The acquired shares were purchased from an existing shareholder, leading to 3S Invest becoming Kebni's largest shareholder.

"That an investor like Salénia has chosen to acquire a significant stake via a large block of shares available on the market sends a clear signal of trust in the company. We welcome new shareholders who share our belief in the company's future," says Anders Persson, Chairman of the Board at Kebni.

"We see this as a strong vote of confidence in our strategy and future plans, and I warmly welcome Staffan Salén as a new shareholder in Kebni," says Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO of Kebni.

"We are pleased to become shareholders in Kebni AB. The company is a leading player in Swedish defence technology and a strong example of how Swedish innovation is playing an increasingly important role in the new security policy landscape," says Staffan Salén, Chairman and owner of Salénia.

For more information, contact:
Anders Persson, Chairman of the Board at Kebni
anders.persson@kebni.com / +46 70 269 08 90

Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO of Kebni
torbjorn.saxmo@kebni.com / +46 70 916 14 82

About Kebni AB (publ)
Kebni has a long history and extensive experience in advanced inertial sensing solutions as well as satellite antenna solutions. The company, headquartered in Stockholm, is a leading supplier of reliable technology, products and solutions for stabilization, positioning, navigation, and safety. Kebni serves products and solutions to government, military, and commercial customers globally. The company's share (KEBNI B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. To learn more, visit www.kebni.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
