Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB: Lipigon Pharmaceuticals Enrolls Last Patient in Phase II Study with Lipisense

This press release is an English translation of the Swedish press release published by Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB on 2025-06-23.

Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB announced today that the last patient has been enrolled in the company's clinical Phase II study aimed at evaluating the safety of the investigational drug candidate Lipisense® in Swedish patients with dangerously high blood lipid levels. A total of 23 patients have been enrolled in the study. The final planned administration of the investigational drug will take place within a month, and the company expects to be able to present the preliminary study results by the end of 2025.

Lipigon is developing Lipisense® - an RNA directed drug candidate with the potential to enhance the body's breakdown of blood lipids and counteract severe diseases such as acute pancreatitis and cardiovascular disease. In Lipigon's previous Phase I study, Lipisense® effectively lowered levels of ANGPTL-4 in the blood of healthy individuals.

In total, 23 patients have been enrolled in the clinical Phase II study, which primarily aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Lipisense® in patients with moderately to severely elevated blood lipid levels - hypertriglyceridemia and severe hypertriglyceridemia. The study also assesses signals of treatment effects on the blood lipid markers triglycerides and remnant cholesterol, as well as insulin sensitivity. Lipigon expects to present the preliminary results of the study during the second half of 2025.

"We are pleased to have completed enrollment for our Phase II study with Lipisense. Summer generally brings lower activity within clinical research, and we are therefore grateful that we have been able to include the necessary number of patients to be able to read out the study results before the end of the year. Our focus going forward will mainly be on positioning the company in partnership discussions and identifying the best possible path forward once the study data are presented," says Johan Liwing, CEO of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals

Email: johan.liwing@lipigon.se

Phone: +46 (0)70 - 670 36 75

About Lipigon Pharmaceuticals

Lipigon Pharmaceuticals develops lipid-lowering drugs. The company's most advanced drug candidate, Lipisense®, reduces levels of large blood lipids by targeting the ANGPTL-4 protein, which otherwise inhibits the breakdown of blood lipids. Lipisense® is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical study in patients with elevated blood lipids. In addition to safety and tolerability, the study aims to assess Lipisense®'s effect on levels of triglycerides and cholesterol - two blood lipids that at elevated levels can lead to serious cardiovascular diseases. Lipisense® is being developed in collaboration with Leaderna Therapeutics, which holds the rights to the Chinese market. Lipigon is working to establish a global license agreement for Lipisense®.

The company's share (LPGO) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.