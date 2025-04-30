Anzeige
30.04.2025
WKN: A1JAGV | ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GC
Tradegate
30.04.25
08:21 Uhr
3,125 Euro
-0,022
-0,70 %
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLENCORE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1053,12508:57
0,0000,00008:54
ALASKA SILVER
ALASKA SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALASKA SILVER CORP0,4040,00 %
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC110,00+0,92 %
FITZROY RIVER CORPORATION LTD0,0700,00 %
GLENCORE PLC3,125-0,70 %
LIPIGON PHARMACEUTICALS AB0,006+30,43 %
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ1,040-0,95 %
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP16,770-0,66 %
RUBEAN AG4,980-2,35 %
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION79,32-2,82 %
UNLIMIT GROUP A/S0,001-50,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.