Das Instrument PCU US84265V1052 SOUTHERN COPPER DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2025The instrument PCU US84265V1052 SOUTHERN COPPER DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2025Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2025The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2025Das Instrument 4RM0 US74933X6094 CATHETER PR. NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2025The instrument 4RM0 US74933X6094 CATHETER PR. NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2025Das Instrument 1K0 US4495851085 IGM BIOSCIENCES DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2025The instrument 1K0 US4495851085 IGM BIOSCIENCES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2025Das Instrument 29S HK0000784121 TAM JAI INTERNATIONAL CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2025The instrument 29S HK0000784121 TAM JAI INTERNATIONAL CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2025Das Instrument H4R AU000000HLX7 HELIX RES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2025The instrument H4R AU000000HLX7 HELIX RES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.08.2025