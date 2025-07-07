

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation rose in June to the highest level in four months largely due to higher costs for food products, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Consumer prices rose 5.0 percent yearly in June, faster than May's stable increase of 4.5 percent.



Inflation-based food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 8.4 percent from 7.1 percent. Transport charges were 7.5 percent more expensive, and those for household goods grew by 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in June versus a 0.1 percent gain in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News