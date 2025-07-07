

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production expanded for the third straight month in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Industrial output expanded 5.8 percent year-over-year in May, though slower than the 7.1 percent surge in April.



Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing production eased to 5.3 percent from 8.9 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production logged an accelerated growth of 17.7 percent, and the utility sector rebounded sharply by 8.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production remained flat, following a 0.2 percent rise in April.



Separate official data showed that the annual growth in manufacturing new orders accelerated to 14.2 percent in May from 3.5 percent in the prior month.



