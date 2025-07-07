

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased for the eighth straight month in May, though marginally, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose by a working-day-adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.8 percent increase in April.



A 7.7 percent growth in sales of non-food products predominantly drove the overall growth in May. Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores increased 1.2 percent, while the demand for food products fell further by 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.5 percent in May, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.



