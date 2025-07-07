

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 1.8098 against the euro and a 4-day low of 94.24 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.7975 and 94.73, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to near 2-week lows of 0.6501 and 0.8867 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6553 and 0.8915, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.88 against the euro, 92.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback and 0.87 against the loonie.



