

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 1.9588 against the euro, nearly a 2-week low of 0.6007 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 87.08 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.9426, 0.6063 and 87.66, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.0830 from last week's closing value of 1.0808.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.98 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.09 against the aussie.



