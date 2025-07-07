

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 5-day lows of 1.3641 and 1.6052 from last week's closing quotes of 1.3604 and 1.6024, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie slid to a 4-day low of 105.95 from Friday's closing value of 106.27



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.37 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro and 104.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News