Fineqia's Yield-Bearing Bitcoin ETP Garners $13.9 Mln; Total Co. AUM Reaches $36 Mln

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces that its recently launched yield-bearing Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Product (ETP), Fineqia Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker:YBTC, ISIN:LI1444931821), has surpassed $13.9 million in assets under management (AUM). The sum reflects strong demand for yield-enhanced digital asset products, particularly BTC ones, among Europe's institutional and professional investors.

The product issued by Fineqia AG, the company's Liechtenstein-based subsidiary, takes its total AUM to $36 million represented by YBTC's $13.9 million and $22.1 million via its Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker:YADA; ISIN:LI1408648106), listed earlier this year. YADA is listed on both the Vienna and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

The Fineqia BTC Yield ETP, listed on the Wiener Börse , is the first of its kind to combine Bitcoin exposure with yield-generating activities executed on decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols. The product delivers consistent yield returns that are not solely reliant on Bitcoin's price movements, allowing investors to grow their BTC holdings while retaining core exposure to the asset.

Unlike traditional passive Bitcoin products, YBTC reinvests DeFi-generated rewards back into Bitcoin over time. This structure offers the potential to grow one's Bitcoin holdings automatically, within a regulated, transparent, and exchange-listed format.

"The early momentum behind YBTC underscores investor appetite for products that offer both asset exposure and yield," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer of Fineqia. "The sizeable AUM mark soon after launch validates our vision to deliver compliant digital asset products that prioritise performance, transparency, and risk-managed yield."

Fineqia AG is advised by Psalion Operations Limited ("The Psalion Group"), a specialist blockchain asset manager with a proven track record in yield-bearing activities. The Psalion Group's role includes designing and managing the ETP's underlying DeFi architecture, ensuring operational rigour.

The YBTC and YADA products reflect Fineqia's continued leadership in structuring institutional-grade yield-bearing investment instruments that match digital innovation to the appetite of traditional finance investors.

The costs to investors associated with this ETP consist of a 1.5% annual management fee and a 20% fee on the yield generated by the ETP. All ETP running costs are included within these fees.

All references to dollars ($) above are to Canadian dollars (CAD$) unless specified otherwise.

ABOUT FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE:FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC PINK:FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt:FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker:YADA; ISIN:LI1408648106) and the Fineqia Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker:YBTC, ISIN:LI1444931821). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETPs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) and the Fineqia Bitcoin Yield ETP (Ticker:YBTC, ISIN:LI1444931821) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

