

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence rose to the highest level in more than three years in July suggesting that fears of recession triggered by the US tariff shocks are completely off the table, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index advanced to 4.5 in July from 0.2 in June. The reading was the highest since February 2022 and also stayed well above forecast of 1.1.



Assessment of current situation and expectations strengthened for the third straight month.



Sentix said the third consecutive increase means that the fears of recession expressed in April as a result of the US tariff shock are completely off the table.



The July data indicated a sustained upturn in the European economic region and this is gaining in breadth, think tank said.



Further, Sentix noted that the upswing scenario reduced the European Central Bank's room for manoeuvre for further interest rate cuts.



The survey data also signaled a constant recovery in Germany after the gloomy economic years. The new German government managed to build confidence and their decisions have been well received by investors, the think tank said.



Germany's investor sentiment index hit -0.4 in July, the strongest since February 2022. The reading was up from -5.9 in June.



The current situation index posted -18.8 compared to -26.8 in June. At the same time, the expectations index advanced to 19.8 in July from 17.5 a month ago.



