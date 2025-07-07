

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB), a company commonly known as Wabtec, that provides technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Frauscher Sensor Technology Group for an enterprise value of 675 million euros in cash.



The deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBIT margins, adjusted earnings per share in the first year, and ROIC over time. The purchase price represents a 12.4x multiple of projected 2025 EBITDA, factoring in expected cost synergies over three years.



According to the statement, the acquisition boosts Wabtec's Digital Intelligence unit by adding complementary railway signaling technologies and positions the company for faster, profitable growth.



Frauscher is projected to generate about 145 million euros in revenue in 2025, with growth anticipated to outpace Wabtec's average over the next five years.



This strategic acquisition enhances Wabtec's Digital Intelligence portfolio and deepens its presence in the fast-growing railway signaling market.



The acquisition supports the company's long-term goal of advancing innovation, productivity, safety, and reliability for customers, while safeguarding critical assets, infrastructure, and global supply chains.



In the pre-market trading, Wabtec is 0.02% lesser at $214.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.



