

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The death toll from flash floods in Texas has risen to at least 82 as more rains are predicted in the coming hours.



Kerr County was the worst-hit, where 68 people, including 28 children, have died, reports quoting officials say.



Dozens of girls, who were attending a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River, are missing after the camp was deluged quickly during the peak of the flooding on Friday.



In all, 41 people are missing in the devastating floods in central Texas.



Casualties were also reported in Travis, Burnet, Williamson, Kendall and Tom Green Counties.



Many regions in central Texas are on flood watch until 7 PM ET on Monday.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned that flash flooding continues to pose a danger for several parts of the state.



