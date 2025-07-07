Anzeige
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 13:06 Uhr
DXC Technology Company: DXC Technology Appoints Professional Services Industry Veteran Ramnath Venkataraman as President of Consulting & Engineering Services

ASHBURN, Va., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Ramnath Venkataraman as President, Consulting & Engineering Services (CES). A distinguished leader with nearly three decades of experience at Accenture, Ramnath will report directly to DXC President and Chief Executive Officer, Raul Fernandez.

"Ramnath is a world-class technology and consulting leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at a global scale," said Fernandez. "His professional services experience leading enterprise-wide modernization efforts, with scaled delivery, along with his forward-looking approach to AI and next-generation technologies, align strongly with our strategic priorities. Ramnath will play a critical role in strengthening and further simplifying our offerings, driving performance, and creating differentiated value for our global customers."

Ramnath joins DXC's senior leadership team to lead the company's CES business unit. He will be focused on accelerating customer innovation and enhancing the value delivered to customers through DXC's deep industry expertise and advanced capabilities in areas such as AI, application modernization and data analytics.

Ramnath's appointment underscores DXC's commitment to attracting top-tier leadership to help build and grow its priority businesses. With 50,000 engineers and consultants around the world, the CES division plays an essential role in DXC's efforts to help customers modernize operations and solve complex strategic and technology challenges to unlock new sources of competitive advantage.

"I am thrilled to join DXC at this pivotal moment in the company's history and appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the next phase of progress under Raul's leadership," said Ramnath. "DXC plays an essential role managing and modernizing some of the most complex and vital technology systems in the world. I look forward to working with the talented team here to help our customers accelerate their transformation journeys, harness the power of AI to drive tangible business outcomes, and solidify our position as a leader in innovative technology services."

Ramnath joins DXC following a distinguished career spanning three decades at Accenture, where he was a member of the Global Management Committee. Most recently, he oversaw the firm's global technology sales, solutioning, assets, offerings and network of Advanced Technology Centers. His career has been defined by his work with clients across numerous industries, including banking, consumer goods, retail, life sciences and automotive, focused on strategy, consulting and large-scale technology and talent transformation. He has successfully led complex programs that delivered significant cost optimization while modernizing technology landscapes for global enterprises and is widely recognized for his thought leadership in innovation and the enterprise application of Generative AI.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid cloud. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-technology-appoints-professional-services-industry-veteran-ramnath-venkataraman-as-president-of-consulting--engineering-services-302498738.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
