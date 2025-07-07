

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.1723 against the euro, from an early 4-day low of 1.1791.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 1.3575 against the pound, a 4-day high of 0.7976 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 2-week high of 145.53 against the yen, from early lows of 1.3658, 0.7936 and 144.23, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.6486 and 0.5989 from early lows of 0.6553 and 0.6053, respectively.



The greenback climbed to a 1-week high of 1.3686 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.3598.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc, 148.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News