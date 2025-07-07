

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing preliminary financial results for the second quarter on Monday, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) said it now expects its second quarter adjusted earnings to be approximately $5.50 per share, which is modestly below its prior expectations.



On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



This preliminary result reflects medical cost pressures in all three lines of business. The Company expects these medical cost pressures to continue into the second half of the year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $21.50 to $22.50 per share, down from prior guidance of $24.50 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $24.48 per share for the year



