Lindab AB: Lindab completes the acquisition of Ventia

PRESS RELEASE

7 July 2025

Lindab's acquisition of the Polish ventilation company Ventia has been completed today, following approval from the Polish competition authority. The acquisition will complement Lindab's existing operations in the Polish market and is another important step in increasing sales of technical ventilation products.

Lindab first announced the acquisition of Ventia on 12 March 2025. The acquisition was subject to approval by the Polish competition authority. Following today's completion, the two companies are free to cooperate without restrictions and Ventia will become a subsidiary of Lindab Poland.

Ventia is a distributor of ventilation products with annual sales of around 240 MSEK and approximately 60 employees. The company was established in 2009 and is based in Warsaw. The operating margin is in line with Lindab's, and the acquisition has been financed through an existing credit facility.

Lindab in brief

Lindab is a leading ventilation company in Europe. Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and systems for energy-efficient ventilation and a healthy indoor climate. The products are characterised by high quality, ease of installation and environmental thinking.

The Group had sales of SEK 13,323 m in 2024 and is established in 20 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. Western Europe accounted for 44 percent of sales in 2024, the Nordic region for 42 percent, Central Europe for 10 percent and Other markets for 4 percent.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.