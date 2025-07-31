Lindab AB: Lindab divests profile operations in Hungary

PRESS RELEASE

31 July 2025

Lindab has today signed an agreement to divest its operations for profile products in Hungary. The divestment is part of the previously announced restructuring within business area Profile Systems in Eastern Europe.

Lindab's Hungarian operations for profile products - such as roofs, walls and rainwater systems - comprise around 60 employees and has a turnover of approximately SEK 120 million. It includes production, warehousing and a sales organisation. The Hungarian part of business area Ventilation Systems is not included in the divestment.

"The divestment is an important step in the restructuring of business area Profile Systems in Eastern Europe, and now we can focus our attention in Hungary on the ventilation business", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "With new owners, favourable conditions for a successful profile business have been created."

The business is acquired by a local Hungarian company being a subsidiary to ROVA-SK a.s., owned by Slavomír Janík, Marián Kapusta Sr. and Marián Kapusta Jr.. They have previously acquired Lindab's subsidiary in Slovakia, which was announced in February this year. The Hungarian company will act as a distributor for many of Lindab's profile products.

"The acquisition strengthens our regional production capacity and product portfolio", comments Slavomír Janík, CEO of ROVA-SK. "We look forward to taking over and developing the business and are pleased to continue on the Hungarian market also as a strategic partner of Lindab Group."

The divestment is expected to be finalised during the fourth quarter of this year. The transaction will have a positive impact on the margin for business area Profile Systems, and will contribute to increased capital efficiency. No further write-downs are expected beyond those made in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Contacts

Ola Ringdahl

President and CEO

E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Lars Ynner

CFO

E-mail: lars.ynner@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén

Head of Communications

E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379





