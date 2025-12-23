Lindab AB: Lindab Group divests operations in Romania

PRESS RELEASE

23 December 2025

Lindab Group has today signed an agreement to divest its operations in Romania. The divestment completes the previously announced restructuring within business area Profile Systems in Eastern Europe.

"This divestment marks the completion of Lindab Group's exit from Profile Systems' operations in Eastern Europe", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab Group. "Profile Systems can now fully focus on the Scandinavian markets, while Ventilation Systems in Eastern Europe will concentrate on markets with strong potential for profitable growth."

Lindab Group's operations in Romania have around 100 employees and annual sales of approximately 210 MSEK. It includes production, warehousing and a sales organisation. The company's operations are mainly related to Profile Systems, but the ventilation business is also included in the divestment as it represents a minor part.

The Romanian operations are acquired by Marián Kapusta Sr. and Marián Kapusta Jr. They have previously been part of the acquisitions of Lindab Group's subsidiary in Slovakia and the profile operations in Hungary, which both were announced earlier this year. Across all three markets, they will operate under the Rova brand. Their company will act as both a distributor and a licensed manufacturer for many of Lindab's profile products. "As new owners, we plan to continue with the same focus on the business as before, and we look forward to representing Lindab in the Romanian market," says Marián Kapusta Sr.

The divestment is expected to be finalised during the first quarter of 2026. The transaction will contribute positively to cash flow upon completion.

