Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414
SciBase: A new important customer in the US, Palm Beach Dermatology Group, has placed an initial order for 6 Nevisense.

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, is pleased to announce that Palm Beach Dermatology Group has purchased Nevisense, diagnostic platform, to enhance early detection of melanoma. The initial order, which has been delivered, consists of 6 Nevisense and electrodes to an approximative total order value of KUSD 50 and will generate recurring electrodes sales.

For more than 30 years, Palm Beach Dermatology Group has been a leader in skin care. They focus on advanced treatments, putting patients first, and clinical research. By adding Nevisense, they now offer a non-invasive, AI-based diagnostic tool at point of care.

Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, remains a serious and growing public health concern in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 190,000 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2025. Tragically, approximately 8,290 people are expected to die from melanoma this year. However, early detection is key - when found at an early stage, melanoma has an almost 100% cure rate.

"At Palm Beach Dermatology Group, we are always looking to integrate the most innovative and evidence-based technologies into our practice," said Dr. Adam Plotkin, dermatologist and CEO of Palm Beach Dermatology Group. "Nevisense offers a layer of key diagnostic data that will help us detect melanoma at earlier stages, which can make a life-saving difference."

We're excited to have Palm Beach Dermatology Group join our growing network of clinical partners. Known for their excellent patient care and strong research program, it makes them an ideal champion for Nevisense in Florida. Together, we're setting a new standard for melanoma detection," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

