Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with Voith Hydro Holding GmbH & Co KG ("Voith Hydro") to develop the Pabellón Lithium Project (see press releases of February 6, 2025 and March 18, 2025) jointly with the Quechua Indigenous Community of Ollagüe ("CIQO") and further partners.

Under the terms of this MOU, Voith Hydro owns 5% of Wealth's portfolio of mineral exploration licenses in the area. The Pabellón Lithium Project and its respective assets, including the mining rights in the area, will be transferred to Kuska Minerals SpA ("Kuska Minerals"), which is 95% owned by the Company and 5% owned by the Quechua Indigenous Community of Ollagüe (see press release of May 27, 2025). Then a Chilean legal company (the "JV") will be formed whereby Kuska Minerals SpA will own 95% of the Pabellón Lithium Project and Voith Hydro will own the remaining 5%.

Voith Hydro, via this MOU, will bring its know-how and existing partnerships to bear on an application for a CEOL (Special Lithium Operating Contract), which will allow the JV to move forward with potentially developing a lithium recovery circuit on the thermal power generation station "Cerro Pabellón" (see press release of February 6, 2025) subject to reaching an agreement with the existing operator, or eventually developing a separate lithium extraction operation in its mining concessions.

Hendrik van Alphen, Wealth's CEO, said, "In addition to having the CIQO as our partners for any Lithium project in the Salar de Ollague area, we are excited to welcome Voith Hydro as a partner to develop the Pabellón Lithium Project using Direct Lithium Extraction technology together with further partners."

Jan Lüder, Voith Hydro's CEO, said, "We are pleased to support this opportunity in Chile and to contribute our expertise in energy systems that contribute to a renewable energy transition. Having equipped the Los Condores hydropower plant - a project that helped build trusted partnerships in the country - we look forward to working with all Chilean partners on the Pabellón Lithium project."

About Voith Group

Voith Group is a global technology company. With its broad portfolio of systems, products, services and digital applications, Voith sets standards in the markets of energy, paper, raw materials and transport & automotive. Founded in 1867, the company today has around 22,000 employees, sales of €5.2 billion and locations in over 60 countries worldwide and is thus one of the larger family-owned companies in Europe.

The Group division Voith Hydro ("VH") The Group Division Voith Hydro is part of the Voith Group and a leading full-line supplier as well as trusted partner for equipping hydropower plants. Voith develops customized, long-term solutions and services for large and small hydro plants all over the world. Its portfolio of products and services covers the entire life cycle and all major components for large and small hydro plants, from generators, turbines, pumps and automation systems, right through to spare parts, maintenance and training services, and digital solutions for intelligent hydropower.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company's focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

