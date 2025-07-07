Two Hands Corporation Announces Diversification of Business

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Two Hands Corporation ("Two Hands" or the "Company") (CSE: TWOH) is pleased to announce an important new direction for our business and future growth. After careful evaluation, our management and board have made the decision to expand our focus and transition Two Hands into an investment holding company -a move designed to create more opportunities to grow your investment.

To Our Valued Shareholders,

First, thank you for your continued support and patience as we work to build value for all shareholders. We've been exploring a number of exciting opportunities, and today we're ready to share our next steps.

Earlier, we introduced ChefXPerience, a venture we believe has real potential in an underserved part of the food industry. It's a promising start, and we're proud of the team driving it forward. Best of all, it's a project that doesn't require a large investment to grow.

However, we've also come across several other interesting opportunities outside the food sector. Until now, we've stayed narrowly focused-but we believe it's time to widen the lens. That's why we've decided to transition into an investment holding company. What does that mean? Simply put, we'll be looking to invest in, support, and actively participate in the management of promising businesses-especially in digital markets, technology, fintech, and the Gig Economy.

Our goal is to create additional avenues for expanding Two Hands-and enhancing your investment.

The transition to this new model is subject to the approval of shareholders. To move forward, we will be asking for your vote as shareholders to approve this new business model focused on diversified investments. It is intended that this transition will constitute a "Change of Business" as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), resulting in the reactivation of the Company pursuant to CSE policy.

We are entering this next chapter with focus and determination. We believe this shift in focus will allow Two Hands to identify exciting new ventures and deliver stronger long-term value for all shareholders.

Thank you for believing in us. We're excited about what's ahead.

Sincerely,

Emil Assentato

CEO

Two Hands Corporation

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands has been active in the Food Retail and Distribution Service Industry (SIC Code 7389) for several years, focusing on the Consumer Non-Cyclical sector. The Company is dedicated to providing quality products and services to meet the needs of its customers.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated transition of the Company into an investment holding company, the anticipated benefits of the proposed new business of the Company and the future growth of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long-form prospectus dated April 21, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Two Hands Corporation