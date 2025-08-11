Two Hands Corporation Launches Crypto Treasury and Trading Desk

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTC: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") today announces the official launch of its Digital Asset Treasury and Trading Desk, marking a significant step into the cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to innovation, diversification, and long-term value creation in the evolving digital asset ecosystem. The establishment of the Digital Asset Treasury and Trading Desk is part of the Company's proposed change of business to a diversified holding company, which will be submitted for approval by shareholders later this year.

The new desk will operate as part of Two Hands' broader financial strategy, with a focus on active treasury management, strategic asset accumulation, and short- and long-term trading opportunities across major digital assets. Key focus areas will include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and emerging blockchain projects focused on AI, as well as staking, stablecoin yield strategies, and on-chain investment mechanisms. Two Hands plans to integrate AI-powered systems and technologies to support and enhance the trading desk's operations, enabling more efficient decision-making and adaptive investment strategies.

To lead this effort, Two Hands has identified More Money Ltd, a specialized private digital asset investment and advisory firm as a prospective operating partner. More Money Ltd brings a seasoned team of crypto -native experts with deep experience in trading, blockchain startups, DeFi, and AI. They will serve as the primary operators and strategic advisors to the trading desk, ensuring robust risk management practices while targeting innovative yield-generating opportunities. More Money Ltd. is an arm's length party to the Company.

This initiative reflects a broader shift in how forward-thinking companies are redefining treasury management. By strategically integrating digital assets, Two Hands seeks to enhance capital efficiency and pursue new revenue opportunities, with the objective of pursuing risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Further updates on the Digital Asset Treasury and Trading Desk will be shared in the coming quarters as the Company advances this initiative. The establishment of the Digital Asset Treasury and Trading Desk is a planned future state of the Company, subject to shareholders of the Company approving the Company's change of business to an investment company, the Company's reactivation pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and the approval of the CSE.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH; OTC: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets, with a focus on the consumer non-cyclical sector. For over 15 years, the company has been active in the food retail and distribution services industry (SIC Code 7389), delivering quality products through efficient logistics and retail partnerships. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About More Money Ltd

More Money Ltd is a private holding, investment, and management firm specializing in high-growth cryptocurrency opportunities. Combining strategic investing, active swing trading, and sophisticated analytics, the firm aims to achieve strong returns while maintaining disciplined risk management. More Money Ltd leverages various AI tools and processes within its trading desk to deliver continuous growth, identify market patterns, optimize portfolio allocation, and intelligently respond to emerging trends.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated transition of the Company into an investment holding company, the anticipated key focus areas of the Digital Asset Treasury and Trading Desk, the anticipated benefits thereof, and the proposed management structure thereof. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long-form prospectus dated April 21, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

