Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health's Gastroenterology Business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Launches Fresh "I Wish I Knew" Campaign to Educate People About Xifaxan for Adults at Risk of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Recurrence

Focused on highlighting real patient experiences, Salix continues to lead the charge in educating and advocating for the hepatic encephalopathy community

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) "I Wish I Knew" campaign for Xifaxan® (rifaximin), the first and only medicine FDA approved for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence in adults. Designed to raise awareness about OHE and the role of Xifaxan, "I Wish I Knew" seeks to educate and empower patients and caregivers to take proactive steps in managing their liver disease.

In patients with cirrhosis, overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) is one of the key complications that is associated with worsening outcomes, morbidity, and mortality.1 In cirrhosis a damaged liver does not function normally, leading to toxins from the gut entering the bloodstream, and traveling to the brain, which can cause damage, some of which may be irreversible. These OHE episodes may present as alterations in consciousness, cognition, and behavior.2,3 Up to 80% of patients with cirrhosis will eventually develop some form of HE.1

Salix remains steadfast in its mission to educate, empower and provide solutions for individuals at risk for recurrence of OHE. The new 60-second "I Wish I Knew" spot tells the story of a woman with a history of OHE, who reflects on her experience with symptoms of disorientation and confusion. She "wasn't herself" during this time, but over the course of her treatment with Xifaxan, she experienced a reduction in risk of her OHE episodes.

"We want people to know that the risk of recurring OHE episodes can be managed despite the complex nature of the condition," said Aimee Lenar, Executive Vice President of US Pharma at Bausch Health. "Salix aims to spread knowledge about the progression of chronic liver disease (CLD) to cirrhosis and overt hepatic encephalopathy. Our hope is for a future where fewer patients and loved ones 'wish they knew' cirrhosis could affect their brain, and more patients can access the care they need sooner."

Salix is dedicated to amplifying patient voices and bringing authentic experiences to the forefront of the OHE community. In addition to ongoing efforts with patient advocacy organizations including Global Liver Institute (GLI) and American Liver Foundation (ALF), Salix also recently unveiled three patient stories. These testimonials feature real, lived experiences with OHE and Xifaxan, offering diverse perspectives about managing the condition and providing hope for others battling OHE.

Click here to see the new spot and hear patient stories about managing OHE.

About XIFAXAN

INDICATION

XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets are indicated for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

XIFAXAN is contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to rifaximin, rifamycin antimicrobial agents, or any of the components in XIFAXAN. Hypersensitivity reactions have included exfoliative dermatitis, angioneurotic edema, and anaphylaxis.

Clostridium difficile -associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents, including XIFAXAN, and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. If CDAD is suspected or confirmed, ongoing antibiotic use not directed against C. difficile may need to be discontinued.

There is an increased systemic exposure in patients with severe (Child-Pugh Class C) hepatic impairment. Caution should be exercised when administering XIFAXAN to these patients.

Caution should be exercised when concomitant use of XIFAXAN and P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and/or OATPs inhibitors is needed. Concomitant administration of cyclosporine, an inhibitor of P-gp and OATPs, significantly increased the systemic exposure of rifaximin. In patients with hepatic impairment, a potential additive effect of reduced metabolism and concomitant P-gp inhibitors may further increase the systemic exposure to rifaximin.

In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions for XIFAXAN (alone or in combination with lactulose) were:

HE (=10%): Peripheral edema (17%), constipation (16%), nausea (15%), fatigue (14%), insomnia (14%), ascites (13%), dizziness (13%), urinary tract infection (12%), anemia (10%), and pruritus (10%)

INR changes have been reported in patients receiving rifaximin and warfarin concomitantly. Monitor INR and prothrombin time. Dose adjustment of warfarin may be required.

XIFAXAN may cause fetal harm. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Salix Pharmaceuticals at 1-800-321-4576 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 30 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

©2025 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

