Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is pleased to announce that the Company has been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), upgrading from the OTC Pink Market effective immediately. The Company's ticker symbol remains as "OONEF" and it also retained its eligibility with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for the Company's common shares. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ONE".

Andrew Cheung, CEO of the Company, stated, "Upgrading to the OTCQB market is an important step for us in helping to enhance trading transparency for our U.S. investors. Trading on the OTCQB market complements our Canadian listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. As we move forward with our game plan for fiscal 2025 and beyond to grow our Company by advancing our Post Quantum Cryptography ("PQC") compliant quantum-safe technologies, we expect trading on the OTCQB will help to increase the Company's visibility and improved liquidity for U.S. investors."

Information relating to the Company as well as real-rime price quotes will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability to advance the Company's PQC technologies and the expectation for improve visibility and liquidity for U.S. investors. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

