Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Bitcoin-backed company and provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 10 Bitcoin to its treasury. Details are as follows:

Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 10 Bitcoin

Average Purchase Price: US$109,240 per Bitcoin

Amount Purchased: US$1,092,400

Total Bitcoin Holdings: 181 Bitcoin

Total Average Purchase Price: US$49,174 per Bitcoin

Total Amount Purchased: US$8,900,494

In line with its ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy to grow its LSP business, LQWD now holds 181 Bitcoin or approximately ~737 Sats per LQWD share. The Company currently has approximately 24,546,742 million shares outstanding, remains debt-free, and holds all Bitcoin reserves unencumbered.

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging revenue potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257905

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.