

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has been activated in Texas after President Donald Trump declared the heavy storms and floods in the state a Major Disaster.



Beginning on the evening of July 3, heavy storms across the state produced rainfall totals between 5 to 15 inches and over 18 inches in some isolated areas, leading to significant flooding, especially in Kerr County located in the Texas Hill Country.



'We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins,' said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.



He said the Department of Homeland Security will ensure that state and local authorities have the resources they need to lead a swift and effective response amid this tragic disaster.



In addition, the Coast Guard is working around the clock on search and rescue operations. USCG continues to fly two helicopters in the Llano, Texas area and is assisting with two helicopters and three C-144 airplanes equipped with thermal cameras to find more survivors.



850 people have been rescued so far, according to DHS.



