Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A40EFY | ISIN: US7665597024 | Ticker-Symbol: RI2
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 19:46
16,000 Euro
+0,63 % +0,100
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,00016,40015:46
16,00016,40015:45
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 14:05 Uhr
13 Leser
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees' entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 23,075 stock options and restricted stock units to 10 non-executive employees vesting over four years with a one-year cliff.

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, its marketed products and pipeline of potential products, please visit www.rigel.com.

Contact for Investors & Media
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected]

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
