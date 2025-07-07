Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Names Brian Chu Head of Apollo Portfolio Performance Solutions

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Brian Chu has joined the firm as a Partner and Head of Apollo Portfolio Performance Solutions (APPS). In this role, Chu will lead APPS' mission to deliver strategic and hands-on operational support across Apollo's private equity portfolio. He will build on the team's established value creation model, which combines generalist operating partners and deep functional expertise to unlock transformational growth opportunities for Apollo's funds' portfolio companies.

Chu brings more than 20 years of experience in operational leadership and private equity to Apollo. He most recently served as Senior Managing Director and co-head of the portfolio operations group at Centerbridge Partners, where he led value creation efforts across a portfolio of approximately 30 companies. His career has been defined by close collaboration with management teams and boards to drive growth and implement organizational change. Prior to Centerbridge, he was an Operating Partner at Bain Capital and has held several senior roles in operations and technology.

Aaron Miller, who led APPS since joining the firm in 2019, will transition to Chairman of APPS. In this role, he will continue to advise on strategic initiatives, work closely with select portfolio companies on high-priority value creation projects and support the continued evolution and expansion of the APPS platform.

"Brian's exceptional ability to build high-performing operations teams, combined with his disciplined approach to value creation, makes him the ideal leader to continue building upon the strong foundation that Aaron has established and developed," said Antoine Munfakh, Partner and Head of Private Equity - North America, and Michele Raba, Partner and Head of Private Equity - Europe. "As our industry increasingly recognizes that outperformance will be driven by improving businesses rather than expanding multiples, the role of APPS has never been more crucial. Scaling our APPS platform has been a game changer for our private equity franchise, transforming the way we partner with outstanding management teams to create tangible value at each stage of the investment lifecycle."

"Apollo has built one of the most effective operating platforms in the industry, known for its deep alignment with management and relentless focus on business transformation," said Brian Chu. "I'm honored to join this talented team and to carry forward the APPS mission-accelerating growth through investments in technology, talent and commercial excellence. I look forward to expanding our capabilities and helping portfolio companies realize their full potential."

Miller said, "I'm deeply proud of the culture of innovation, performance and collaboration we've built at APPS. Working alongside such a talented group of professionals-and seeing the tangible, lasting value we've helped create-has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career. I'm excited to support Brian and the team as they take APPS to even greater heights."

About Apollo Portfolio Performance Solutions (APPS)

APPS supports Apollo funds' portfolio companies throughout every stage of ownership by leveraging deep expertise across critical functional domains, including digital transformation, AI integration, procurement and supply chain optimization. With a team of 35 full-time professionals-comprising both functional specialists and generalist operators-APPS partners closely with company leadership to implement tailored value creation strategies. Through Value Creation Offices (VCOs), the team works with management to ensure rigorous execution and accountability, driving sustained performance improvements and long-term value.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $785 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

