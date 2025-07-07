

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production increased for the second straight month in May, though marginally, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in May, much slower than the 2.1 percent rebound in April.



The overall slight increase in May was driven by an 11.1 percent growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, total industrial production fell 4.4 percent.



Data showed that production in the machinery industry logged a sharp decline of 19.1 percent.



