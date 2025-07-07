Sekur Private Data Ltd. Appoints Christophe Kabeya as Government and Corporate Sales Director for Central and Southern Africa

Move Comes Amid Recent Increase in Cyberattacks in Africa - Sekur already in discussion with government officials

MIAMI, FL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) (" Sekur " or the " Company "), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christophe Kabeya as Director of Government and Corporate sales for its Central and Southern Africa sales , specifically the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") and the Republic of Angola.

Mr. Kabeya is a seasoned finance professional with over 25 years of experience in capital markets , private equity, treasury management, and investor relations and currently serving as a Senior Associate at Westmount Capital Sárl, based in Geneva, Switzerland.

He previously held leadership roles, including Managing Director at KA II Comercio Geral e Serviços in Angola (2016-2019), overseeing agriculture, fishery, transportation, and land development, and Portfolio Manager at King Kuba Capital Sprl in the DRC (2014-2015), managing private equity investments.

Christophe Kabeya has extensive experience in treasury operations, notably as Head of Treasury at BIAC Banque Internationale pour l'Afrique au Congo (2013-2014), managing balance sheets, liquidity, foreign exchange, and financial institution relationships. He held various trading and sales roles at institutions like Banque Thaler SA, CC Group SA, Dryden-Fortis-BNP Paribas, Synthesis Bank, HSBC Republic (Suisse) SA, and Shot Trading Services S.A., dealing in equities, bonds, derivatives, FX, and commodities across global markets. Mr. Kabeya holds a Diploma in Wealth Management (2004) and has attended Bloomberg, Reuters, and Bourse de Paris seminars on derivative products and seminars and courses from the University of Geneva, Switzerland, in Law and Economics.

Mr. Kabeya's vast experience in banking and government projects, and his connections in Southern and Central Africa will greatly benefit Sekur and facilitate local contracts and partnerships both in Angola and the DRC. Already, government level discussions have been established, and the Company expects full operations to start by the end of September 2025.

The Company expects to generate substantial revenues in the coming 18 months in the region, through the sale of its Corporate and Premium Sekur bundled solutions and distribution through telecom operators in both countries, covering a total population of over 150 million people. According to TechPoint Africa , 8 out of the top 20 countries suffering major cyberattacks were African countries.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are excited to welcome Christophe Kabeya to the Sekur family. Mr. Kabeya has extensive experience in financial transactions and in project management in both Angola and the DRC. We have already taken steps and engaged in discussions with government officials and are preparing a sales push, starting September for both government and corporate sectors. Lately, we are seeing real interest in our premium and corporate plans for our privacy communications solutions, as big tech providers are failing daily to protect businesses and governments from cyber-attacks and cyber thefts. We look forward to becoming the leading provider for private and secure communications in the African continent."

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: connect@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

Follow Sekur on:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: partners@sekur.com.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-ltd.-appoints-christophe-kabeya-as-government-1046097