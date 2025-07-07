Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Galina Meleger as Director of the Company effective today's date.

Ms. Meleger brings nearly 20 years of experience in the mining and resource sector, with a focus on capital markets, investor relations, and corporate communications for industry leading growth companies. Ms. Meleger currently serves as Vice President, Investor Relations at Skeena Gold & Silver and has held senior Investor Relations roles with Endeavour Silver Corp., Kirkland Lake Gold Inc., Newmarket Gold Inc., KGHM, and Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

A past recipient of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) Belle Mulligan Award for Leadership in Investor Relations, Ms. Meleger has earned widespread recognition for her contributions to the industry. She holds a Business Diploma in Financial Management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, is a licensed Corporate Social Responsibility Practitioner, and holds the Canadian Investment Manager designation from the Canadian Securities Institute.

"We're thrilled to welcome Galina to our Board at such an important phase in Noble Plains' growth," said Drew Zimmerman, President of Noble Plains Uranium. "Her experience leading investor engagement and communications for mining companies through large growth phases will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy and expand our presence in the uranium space. Galina's insights, network, and leadership will strengthen our ability to connect with the market and build long-term value for shareholders."

The addition of Ms. Meleger significantly enhances Noble Plains' governance and strategic capabilities as the Company advances its portfolio of ISR-amenable uranium projects in Wyoming's premier mining districts. Her appointment reflects the Company's continued focus and efforts on aligning technical strength with market-facing leadership.

The appointment follows the resignation of Brian Doherty as Director of the Company. Noble Plains thanks Mr. Doherty for his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

In addition, the Company announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to Ms. Meleger pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Such options are each exercisable at a price of $0.13 into a common share of the Company until July 4, 2030, and are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options, which vest immediately, and common shares issuable upon exercise thereof, will be subject to a four-month hold period ending on November 5, 2025.

The company has also entered into a marketing agreement with Triple Bull Consulting Inc. for Triple Bull to provide marketing services to the company in exchange for an aggregate payment of $20,000 for four months of services that can be continued for $5,000 per month on a month-by-month basis thereafter. There is no share or option compensation. The services will include analytics and web traffic tracking set-up, publishing, digital marketing campaign set-up and management, ad content creation and distribution and weekly analytics reports. Triple Bull may conduct certain of these services on social media platforms. Triple Bull is a third-party service provider owned or controlled by William McClain and to the knowledge of the company is not an insider or promoter of the company and is not related to any such parties. Triple Bull or its owners do not currently hold shares in the company. Triple Bull's contact information is as follows: Suite 2800, 666 Burrard St., Vancouver, B.C., V6J 2Z3, attention: Lisa McClain, e-mail: contact@triplebullconsulting.com, telephone: 604-773-9423.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley", CEO

"Drew Zimmerman", President

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results including the Company's ability to strengthen market engagement and build long-term shareholder value and the anticipated enhancement of governance and strategic capabilities through the appointment of Ms. Meleger. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.