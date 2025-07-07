Payslip leads as first Workday partner on Global Payroll Connect, delivering 82% time savings

DUBLIN, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip, the Global Payroll Control Platform, has announced the successful go-live of its customer Houlihan Lokey with Global Payroll Connect from Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI Platform for people, money and agents. Earlier this year, Payslip became the first vendor-agnostic partner to receive certification for each of the core features of Global Payroll Connect after Workday introduced the platform in November 2024. This seamless integration with Payslip has already delivered measurable results, including an 82% increase in time-to-value for customers like Houlihan Lokey.

In particular, Houlihan Lokey has deployed Data Changes on Demand (DCoD), which enables real-time data synchronization between Workday's HCM and Payslip's Global Payroll Control Platform. Additionally, two other shared customers, Amer Sports and VentureEd, have gone live with the External payroll Documents (ExPD) feature which will allow employees to seamlessly access their payslips and tax documents within Workday. These features reduce the manual workload for payroll professionals, delivering huge efficiency gains and minimizing the risk of human error, which is critical in payroll operations.

One of the key advantages of GPC for Workday customers is the speed of delivery and cost-savings. Prior to the launch of GPC, customers needed to contract systems integrators at a significant cost in order to facilitate this integration. Payslip however, was able to get Houlihan Lokey live with just 10 hours of work compared to the estimated 56 hours an external developer would need, and at a fraction of the cost.

"Achieving certification so quickly is a testament to the expertise of the Payslip product and development teams and our commitment to creating powerful solutions for our shared customers with Workday. We're delighted now that Houlihan Lokey, a valued customer with great ambition, is the first company to go live with this GPC functionality. And we have a number of other customers about to begin implementation," said Fidelma McGuirk, Payslip's Founder and CEO.

Mike Brook e s, Global Payroll Project Director at Houlihan Lokey noted the time-to-value with GPC, commenting on how quick it was to implement compared to alternative methods like PECI.

Commenting on the launch of Global Payroll Connect in August, Cristina Goldt (general manager of workforce and pay, Workday) said "On average, organizations manage five or more payroll systems, which is time-consuming, costly, and can lead to data reconciliation issues. Together with our partners, we're making it easier for customers to consolidate all their global payroll operations right within Workday to provide their employees with a better, more efficient way of accessing and controlling their payroll data."

"We love that as a technology partner, Payslip is vendor-agnostic and can sit on top of any existing network. You can keep your current providers and use all of the GPC features if you choose Payslip," noted Maggie Hoang, Workday's Senior Product Manager for GPC.

"The Payslip partnership with Workday is about empowering payroll professionals with the tools and data they need to simplify operations and achieve greater efficiency. As the only vendor-agnostic partner fully certified for Global Payroll Connect, Payslip delivers an unmatched payroll experience to our customers," added Fidelma McGuirk.

Payslip's certification ensures that Workday customers can access GPC's benefits while leveraging a unique vendor-agnostic approach. Payslip integrates seamlessly with any payroll vendor worldwide, consolidating and unifying data, and making it instantly accessible through Workday dashboards.

About Payslip

Payslip is a Global Payroll Technology Company that empowers global enterprises with advanced AI and Automation, seamlessly complemented by robust Automated Integration capabilities. Payslip standardizes and automates global payroll operations, unifies multi-country payroll data, and streamlines reporting at scale. Payslip integrates with HCM, accounting, and ERP systems, ensuring smooth data flows across the enterprise. With Payslip, organizations achieve centralized control, real-time visibility, and enterprise-grade compliance, making it easy to expand into new markets with confidence.

Founded in 2016 by Fidelma McGuirk and headquartered in Mayo, Ireland, Payslip is backed by $16.0 million in funding from venture investors including Tribal VC, Frontline Ventures, MiddleGame Ventures and Mouro Capital.

