Cummins Inc: A Legacy in Motion: Zach F.'s Journey at Cummins

Zach F.'s journey at Cummins is more than just a job-it's a family tradition. As a third-generation Cummins employee, his career is built on a foundation of legacy, leadership, and passion for innovation. From his early days as a Project Engineer to his current role as Site Logistics Operations Manager at the Charleston Turbo Plant, Zach's dedication to both his team and the company's mission is evident in everything he does.

Born and raised in Columbus, Indiana, Zach earned his bachelor's degree in business management & marketing from Indiana University. With his grandfather and father each dedicating 35 years to Cummins, he naturally gravitated toward the company, starting his career in 2012. His leadership skills were cultivated early in life through sports, particularly basketball. Winning a state championship in high school taught him resilience, teamwork, and the ability to motivate others-qualities that continue to define his leadership style today. "Basketball taught me the importance of hard work and perseverance," Zach reflects. "Losing in the semi-state one year and coming back to win it all the next showed me what dedication and teamwork can accomplish."

Now, as the Site Logistics Operations Manager at Cummins Charleston Turbo Plant, Zach oversees critical areas such as Material Flow, Warehouse, Packaging, and the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) storeroom operations. His role is dynamic, presenting new challenges daily and allowing him to collaborate across business functions. The most rewarding aspect of his job is working with incredible people and fostering leadership through coaching and development. "I love seeing people grow in their careers," he says. "Knowing I played a part in their success is one of the most fulfilling aspects of my job."

In a high-volume environment producing 15,000 turbos weekly, Zach ensures the seamless movement of raw materials and final products to support Cummins' global network. His work directly impacts production efficiency and quality, serving industries ranging from on- and off-highway applications to aftermarket support. Every day brings a new challenge, which keeps his work exciting and engaging. His team thrives on collaboration, drawing from diverse backgrounds to foster innovation. They challenge each other, embrace new ideas, and uphold a culture of success. "We have an incredible team here," Zach says. "Everyone is committed to improvement, and that energy is contagious."

What initially attracted Zach to Cummins was the deep-rooted family connection, but what has kept him here is the company's commitment to people. He saw the impact his dad and grandfather had on their colleagues, and he knew he wanted to be part of a company where he could make a difference. Over the years, he has built meaningful relationships, many of which have turned into lifelong friendships. "My grandfather and father left behind a legacy at Cummins, and people still share stories about them," Zach shares. "That's when I realized that what we do here isn't just about the work-it's about the people and the relationships we build."

He envisions a bright future at Cummins, aspiring to expand his expertise across different business units and functions. Cummins has empowered him to grow as a leader and challenge himself beyond what he thought possible. He is particularly excited about the company's investment in automation and AI-driven technology, which is transforming manufacturing operations and driving greater efficiency. "We are always looking at ways to improve efficiency and optimize our processes," he says. "The advancements we're implementing today will have a lasting impact on our operations.

Beyond his day-to-day responsibilities, Zach takes pride in the broader impact of his work. From powering essential industries to supporting communities, he sees firsthand how Cummins' products and initiatives make a difference worldwide. Knowing that what they do helps keep school buses running, hospitals powered, and emergency vehicles on the road is incredibly rewarding. "When you think about the industries we support, it really puts our work into perspective," Zach says. "We aren't just making products-we're helping people."

For those considering a career at Cummins, Zach has one key piece of advice: if you're looking for a place where you can grow, be challenged, and truly make an impact, Cummins is the place to be. "This company has given me the opportunity to lead, to grow, and to make a difference," he says. "If you're willing to work hard and embrace new challenges, there's no limit to what you can achieve." His journey exemplifies how a career at Cummins isn't just about professional development-it's about becoming part of a legacy of leadership, innovation, and meaningful work.

