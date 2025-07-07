

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg accelerated in June to the highest level in one year, data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in the prior month. A similar rate of increase was last seen in June 2024.



Prices for housing and utilities alone grew 5.7 percent annually in June, and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 2.6 percent more expensive. Transport charges climbed 1.0 percent, while communication costs fell notably by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News