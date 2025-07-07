

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices retreated on Monday amidst the dollar's resilience as well as a spike in bond yields. Both Spot Gold and Gold Futures recorded losses in Monday's trade. Spot Gold and Gold Futures (for August settlement) had both rallied on Friday.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened 0.17 percent to trade at 97.35. The day's trading range was between 97.07 and 97.44.



Yields on ten-year U.S. treasury bonds surged 1.23 percent to 4.369 percent. The yields had touched a high of 4.371 percent earlier in the trade. Ten-year sovereign bonds in Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Japan all recorded spikes of more than a percent.



Gold Futures for August settlement slipped 0.85 percent overnight to trade at $3,318.05, versus the previous close of $3,346.50. The day's trading range has been between $3,305.12 and $3,352.20 as compared with the 52-week trading that ranged between $2,351.90 and $3,509.90.



With today's decline, weekly gains stand at 0.39 percent and losses over the past month stand at 0.78 percent. Amidst year-to-date gains of close to 26 percent, the price surge over the 3-year horizon is now more than 90 percent.



Spot Gold shed 0.79 percent overnight to trade at $3,310.38 per troy ounce. The day's trading range has been between $3,296.50 and $3,341.89. Spot Gold had ranged between $2,349.59 and $3,500.33 over the past 52 weeks.



At current prices, Gold Futures and Spot Gold have both gained more than 38 percent over the past year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News