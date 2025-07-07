

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Eight months after the collapse of the Assad regime, the UK has officially re-established diplomatic ties with the Syrian Government.



This was announced during the visit of Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Syria.



As the first UK minister to visit Syria in 14 years, the Foreign Secretary emphasized that the UK will support the Syrian Government to deliver its commitments to build a more secure and prosperous future for Syrians, increasing security in the wider region and the UK.



The Foreign Secretary met President Al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister al-Shaibani to reiterate the importance of an inclusive and representative political transition in Syria and offer continued UK support to the Syrian people.



'As the first UK Minister to visit Syria since the fall of Assad's brutal regime, I've seen first-hand the remarkable progress Syrians have made in rebuilding their lives and their country,' David Lammy said in a statement.



'After over a decade of conflict, there is renewed hope for the Syrian people. The UK is re-establishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians,' he added.



