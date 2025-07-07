DJ BROADPEAK SA: RMC-BFM optimizes streaming monetization and viewer experiences with Broadpeak's dynamic ad insertion

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: RMC-BFM optimizes streaming monetization and viewer experiences with Broadpeak's dynamic ad insertion 07-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RMC-BFM optimizes streaming monetization and viewer experiences with Broadpeak's dynamic ad insertion Cloud-native server-side ad insertion (SSAI) enables seamless monetization and improved quality of experience (QoE) across all of RMC-BFM's streaming channels CESSON-SEVIGNE, FRANCE -July 7 2025 - Broadpeak, a leader in streaming and monetization at scale, announces that major French media group RMC BFM has selected Broadpeak's server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution, delivered via the broadpeak.io SaaS platform, to power dynamic advertising experiences across its TV and radio streaming channels. RMC BFM owns top TV channels such as BFM TV, the most popular news channel in France with 12.3 million daily viewers, as well as top radio channels such as RMC. The deployment enhances monetization across all of RMC BFM's owned OTT applications and partner distribution platforms - including RMC BFM Play, Molotov, and other connected TV (CTV) environments. Through broadpeak.io, RMC BFM harnesses a complete advertising solution comprising server-side ad insertion, ad tracking, and ad conditioning - all optimized for superior viewer experiences and cloud scalability. In a landmark deployment, Broadpeak enables a 'clean back to live' feature for addressable TV, enhancing quality of experience (QoE) by enabling smoother transitions from ads back to live programming. Additional capabilities, such as support for advanced ad formats like L-Banner, allow RMC BFM to explore new monetization options while maintaining premium quality user experiences. "Broadpeak is known as a leader in ad tech and premium quality streaming QoE," said Clément Courvoisier, Operations Director at RMC BFM. "With broadpeak.io's SaaS approach, we can easily scale as our business evolves as we expand our digital reach across new platforms. Broadpeak shares our innovation values, helping us harness new technologies as we deepen audience engagement and explore new revenue streams." Broadpeak's SaaS platform enables RMC BFM to seamlessly manage dynamic ad insertion across all distribution points from a single implementation. By executing the SSAI logic server-side just once, the group can instantly scale ad delivery across its own OTT apps and a wide network of third-party distributors without duplicating efforts or adapting to each platform's requirements. This flexible, as-a-service model offers the scalability to handle peak ad loads while ensuring high performance, maximum fill rates, and improved revenues. "We're proud to support RMC BFM as they expand their OTT strategy with the highest performance monetization solutions," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "RMC BFM is a leading example - in Europe and globally - of how broadcasters can utilize the latest advertising specifications and industry-changing technologies to power greater revenues, all with the flexibility and scalability of the cloud." To learn more about Broadpeak's SSAI solution, visit www.broadpeak.io. ### About Broadpeak Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most-loved live sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK). Media Contacts Nick Field / Katya Pristiyanti broadpeak@platformcomms.com +44 (0) 203 832 3690 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Broadpeak x RMC BFM PR - Vdef EN =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext Ticker: ALBPK AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2166382 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

