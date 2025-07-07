Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A3DNDZ | ISIN: FR001400AJZ7
Frankfurt
07.07.25 | 15:29
1,800 Euro
-2,70 % -0,050
BROADPEAK SA: RMC-BFM optimizes streaming monetization and viewer experiences with Broadpeak's dynamic ad insertion

DJ BROADPEAK SA: RMC-BFM optimizes streaming monetization and viewer experiences with Broadpeak's dynamic ad insertion 

BROADPEAK SA 
BROADPEAK SA: RMC-BFM optimizes streaming monetization and viewer experiences with Broadpeak's dynamic ad insertion 
07-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
RMC-BFM optimizes streaming monetization and viewer experiences with Broadpeak's dynamic ad insertion 
 
  
 
Cloud-native server-side ad insertion (SSAI) enables seamless monetization and improved quality of experience (QoE) 
across all of RMC-BFM's streaming channels 
 
  
 
CESSON-SEVIGNE, FRANCE -July 7 2025 - Broadpeak, a leader in streaming and monetization at scale, announces that major 
French media group RMC BFM has selected Broadpeak's server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution, delivered via the 
broadpeak.io SaaS platform, to power dynamic advertising experiences across its TV and radio streaming channels. RMC 
BFM owns top TV channels such as BFM TV, the most popular news channel in France with 12.3 million daily viewers, as 
well as top radio channels such as RMC. The deployment enhances monetization across all of RMC BFM's owned OTT 
applications and partner distribution platforms - including RMC BFM Play, Molotov, and other connected TV (CTV) 
environments. 
 
  
 
Through broadpeak.io, RMC BFM harnesses a complete advertising solution comprising server-side ad insertion, ad 
tracking, and ad conditioning - all optimized for superior viewer experiences and cloud scalability. In a landmark 
deployment, Broadpeak enables a 'clean back to live' feature for addressable TV, enhancing quality of experience (QoE) 
by enabling smoother transitions from ads back to live programming. Additional capabilities, such as support for 
advanced ad formats like L-Banner, allow RMC BFM to explore new monetization options while maintaining premium quality 
user experiences. 
 
  
 
"Broadpeak is known as a leader in ad tech and premium quality streaming QoE," said Clément Courvoisier, Operations 
Director at RMC BFM. "With broadpeak.io's SaaS approach, we can easily scale as our business evolves as we expand our 
digital reach across new platforms. Broadpeak shares our innovation values, helping us harness new technologies as we 
deepen audience engagement and explore new revenue streams." 
 
  
 
Broadpeak's SaaS platform enables RMC BFM to seamlessly manage dynamic ad insertion across all distribution points from 
a single implementation. By executing the SSAI logic server-side just once, the group can instantly scale ad delivery 
across its own OTT apps and a wide network of third-party distributors without duplicating efforts or adapting to each 
platform's requirements. This flexible, as-a-service model offers the scalability to handle peak ad loads while 
ensuring high performance, maximum fill rates, and improved revenues. 
 
  
 
"We're proud to support RMC BFM as they expand their OTT strategy with the highest performance monetization solutions," 
said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "RMC BFM is a leading example - in Europe and globally - of how broadcasters 
can utilize the latest advertising specifications and industry-changing technologies to power greater revenues, all 
with the flexibility and scalability of the cloud." 
 
  
 
To learn more about Broadpeak's SSAI solution, visit www.broadpeak.io. 
 
  
 
### 
 
  
 
About Broadpeak 
 
Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. 
More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most-loved live sports, news, and entertainment content to over 
250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising 
technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is a 
listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK). 
 
  
 
Media Contacts 
 
Nick Field / Katya Pristiyanti 
 
broadpeak@platformcomms.com 
 
+44 (0) 203 832 3690 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Broadpeak x RMC BFM PR - Vdef EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:      FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext Ticker: ALBPK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2166382 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2166382 07-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2166382&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
