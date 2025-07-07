DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jul-2025 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 7 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 46,830 Highest price paid per share: 126.00p Lowest price paid per share: 124.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.2650p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,777,912 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,777,912) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.2650p 46,830

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 89 125.60 10:18:37 00343524294TRLO1 XLON 336 125.60 10:18:37 00343524295TRLO1 XLON 596 125.40 10:21:21 00343526009TRLO1 XLON 148 125.20 10:21:38 00343526146TRLO1 XLON 624 125.40 10:26:25 00343529624TRLO1 XLON 624 125.20 10:26:25 00343529625TRLO1 XLON 588 125.20 10:26:26 00343529630TRLO1 XLON 200 125.20 10:31:34 00343533960TRLO1 XLON 634 124.80 10:31:34 00343533961TRLO1 XLON 2369 125.00 10:31:39 00343534043TRLO1 XLON 411 125.00 10:31:39 00343534044TRLO1 XLON 612 124.60 10:31:39 00343534045TRLO1 XLON 612 124.80 10:31:39 00343534046TRLO1 XLON 67 124.40 10:35:21 00343537340TRLO1 XLON 1415 124.40 10:35:21 00343537341TRLO1 XLON 281 124.20 10:35:21 00343537343TRLO1 XLON 603 125.00 10:48:55 00343549195TRLO1 XLON 603 125.00 10:49:20 00343549575TRLO1 XLON 603 125.00 10:49:29 00343549743TRLO1 XLON 603 125.00 10:55:19 00343555283TRLO1 XLON 180 125.00 10:58:35 00343557783TRLO1 XLON 35 124.80 11:40:47 00343559337TRLO1 XLON 112 125.40 12:34:02 00343561535TRLO1 XLON 511 125.40 12:44:05 00343561842TRLO1 XLON 112 125.40 12:44:05 00343561843TRLO1 XLON 612 125.40 12:59:56 00343562502TRLO1 XLON 620 125.00 13:04:29 00343562629TRLO1 XLON 12 124.40 13:04:37 00343562631TRLO1 XLON 112 124.20 13:37:05 00343563519TRLO1 XLON 494 124.20 13:37:05 00343563520TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 13:37:15 00343563529TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 13:40:35 00343563651TRLO1 XLON 199 124.40 14:38:54 00343565603TRLO1 XLON 339 124.40 14:38:54 00343565604TRLO1 XLON 339 124.40 14:38:54 00343565605TRLO1 XLON 31 124.40 14:38:54 00343565606TRLO1 XLON 735 124.40 14:42:00 00343565721TRLO1 XLON 139 124.40 14:42:27 00343565728TRLO1 XLON 1054 124.40 14:42:27 00343565729TRLO1 XLON 146 124.80 14:50:57 00343566494TRLO1 XLON 1281 125.60 14:58:45 00343567104TRLO1 XLON 2577 125.60 14:58:45 00343567105TRLO1 XLON 645 125.40 14:59:24 00343567128TRLO1 XLON 599 125.20 14:59:24 00343567129TRLO1 XLON 644 125.00 14:59:28 00343567134TRLO1 XLON 22 124.80 15:00:29 00343567173TRLO1 XLON 174 124.80 15:01:05 00343567199TRLO1 XLON 422 124.80 15:01:05 00343567200TRLO1 XLON 595 124.80 15:01:05 00343567201TRLO1 XLON 157 125.00 15:16:55 00343568072TRLO1 XLON 229 125.00 15:17:44 00343568125TRLO1 XLON 14 125.00 15:19:58 00343568227TRLO1 XLON 4149 125.40 15:24:47 00343568435TRLO1 XLON 599 125.40 15:24:47 00343568436TRLO1 XLON 1787 125.20 15:25:06 00343568446TRLO1 XLON 604 125.80 15:33:01 00343568785TRLO1 XLON 181 125.80 15:33:01 00343568786TRLO1 XLON 1865 125.40 15:33:05 00343568787TRLO1 XLON 148 125.80 15:34:44 00343568915TRLO1 XLON 136 125.80 15:34:45 00343568916TRLO1 XLON 180 125.80 15:34:45 00343568917TRLO1 XLON 2 125.80 15:38:33 00343569067TRLO1 XLON 420 125.60 15:39:12 00343569089TRLO1 XLON 204 125.60 15:39:12 00343569090TRLO1 XLON 623 125.60 15:39:12 00343569091TRLO1 XLON 3824 126.00 15:46:21 00343569399TRLO1 XLON 1235 125.80 15:48:01 00343569502TRLO1 XLON 636 125.60 15:53:37 00343569728TRLO1 XLON 439 125.40 16:15:53 00343570896TRLO1 XLON 208 125.40 16:15:53 00343570897TRLO1 XLON 118 125.40 16:15:53 00343570898TRLO1 XLON 529 125.40 16:15:53 00343570899TRLO1 XLON 2193 125.60 16:16:22 00343570912TRLO1 XLON 1109 125.60 16:16:22 00343570913TRLO1 XLON 5 126.00 16:18:14 00343571002TRLO1 XLON 77 126.00 16:19:19 00343571112TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 395179 EQS News ID: 2166396 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2166396&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)