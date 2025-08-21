Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Dow Jones News
21.08.2025 18:45 Uhr
320 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
21 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  21 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         218,406 
 
Highest price paid per share:            151.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             149.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    150.5854p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,161,712 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,161,712) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      150.5854p                       218,406

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
80000            151.60          09:15:43         00350337025TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             151.60          09:19:30         00350340822TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              151.20          09:19:31         00350340832TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             151.20          09:19:31         00350340833TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             150.80          09:49:42         00350364192TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             151.20          09:49:42         00350364193TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             151.40          10:13:34         00350380847TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             151.40          10:13:34         00350380848TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             151.20          10:13:34         00350380849TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             151.20          10:13:34         00350380850TRLO1     XLON 
 
210             151.60          10:15:12         00350382212TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             151.60          10:15:12         00350382213TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             151.60          10:15:12         00350382214TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             151.40          10:17:35         00350384090TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             151.80          10:31:00         00350394968TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              151.60          10:31:11         00350395940TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             151.60          10:31:11         00350395941TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             151.40          11:24:40         00350420014TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             150.80          11:24:40         00350420015TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             151.00          11:25:05         00350420019TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             151.00          11:26:14         00350420037TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             151.00          11:28:56         00350420106TRLO1     XLON 
 
794             151.40          11:28:56         00350420107TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             151.20          11:31:01         00350420184TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             151.40          11:31:17         00350420190TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             151.60          11:31:17         00350420191TRLO1     XLON 
 
245             151.60          11:31:17         00350420192TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             151.60          11:35:15         00350420297TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             151.40          11:35:15         00350420298TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             151.60          11:35:15         00350420299TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             151.20          11:40:15         00350420398TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             151.20          11:40:15         00350420399TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             151.40          11:57:24         00350420785TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              151.60          11:57:24         00350420786TRLO1     XLON 
 
441             151.60          11:57:24         00350420787TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             151.60          11:57:24         00350420788TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             151.40          12:03:19         00350420968TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             151.20          12:03:38         00350420976TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             150.80          12:45:00         00350422014TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             151.00          12:45:00         00350422015TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             150.40          12:45:00         00350422016TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             150.60          12:45:00         00350422017TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              150.60          12:45:00         00350422018TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             150.60          12:45:00         00350422019TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             150.80          12:45:00         00350422020TRLO1     XLON 
 
825             150.80          12:45:00         00350422021TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             150.20          12:45:00         00350422022TRLO1     XLON 
 
24846            150.00          12:45:00         00350422023TRLO1     XLON 
 
1324             149.80          12:45:00         00350422024TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             149.80          12:45:00         00350422025TRLO1     XLON 
 
818             149.80          12:45:00         00350422026TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             149.60          12:45:03         00350422029TRLO1     XLON 
 
2203             150.00          13:06:01         00350422768TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             150.00          13:06:01         00350422769TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             150.00          13:06:01         00350422770TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             149.60          13:06:07         00350422771TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             149.40          13:20:03         00350423145TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             149.00          13:28:56         00350423437TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             149.60          13:45:32         00350424098TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              149.40          13:54:22         00350424304TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             149.60          14:12:49         00350424941TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             149.40          14:12:49         00350424942TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             149.40          14:18:56         00350425214TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             149.20          14:43:42         00350426276TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             149.20          14:43:42         00350426277TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             149.20          14:43:42         00350426278TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             149.00          14:44:19         00350426288TRLO1     XLON 
 
840             149.00          14:44:19         00350426289TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             149.80          15:20:27         00350428579TRLO1     XLON 
 
78972            149.80          15:40:51         00350429588TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             150.00          15:43:27         00350429710TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             150.00          15:43:37         00350429717TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             149.80          15:52:48         00350430187TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             149.80          16:14:00         00350431563TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             149.60          16:14:34         00350431610TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             149.40          16:14:34         00350431611TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399578 
EQS News ID:  2187274 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2187274&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
